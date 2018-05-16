Driver on mobile phone crashes head-on into tree after trying to flee from police in Peterborough

Have your say

A driver, caught using his mobile phone at the wheel by police in Peterborough, left the road and crashed head-on into a tree in an attempt to flee officer this afternoon.

Police observed the driver of this Vauxhall using his mobile phone on Orton Malborne.

When signaled to stop by officers the male motorist attempted to flee, but crashed off the road, hitting a tree head-on.

He received minor injuries in the crash.

Police subsequently found he was uninsured too.

Police tweeted: "The driver of this wished he’d stopped when caught using his phone! Instead he tried to drive off only to crash into a tree.

"Reported for all offences. Fine and points to follow."