Driver in Peterborough with no visibility caught by police despite desperate attempt to clear windscreen

A motorist in Peterborough was caught driving with no visibility despite a desperate attempt to clear her windscreen after being spotted by police.

Police spotted the vehicle in Alexandra Road, Park ward, earlier this morning.

The car stopped by police. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police said: “As soon as the driver saw us she attempted to clear the windscreen - the result was still very poor visibility.

“A few minutes to clear your screen in the morning could save a life. There’s no way this driver could’ve seen a pedestrian or cyclist.”

The driver was reported.