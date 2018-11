Have your say

A driver has a lucky escape after becoming blinded by the sun, hitting a wall and flipping her car.

The crash took place at 1.36pm on Castor Road, Marholm, Peterborough, earlier today.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Marholm. Photo: @Roadpolicebch

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and the woman in her 80s was cut free from her car.

Police tweeted: "Great team effort getting her out, fortunately just cuts and bruises."

The road has now been cleared.