A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing in Wisbech.

Police and fire and ambulance crews were called to St Michael’s Avenue in Wisbech shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

The car which crashed. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and has been taken to hospital with slight injuries.”