Dramatic photos show aftermath of head-on bus crash in Peterborough - road closed

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene of a head-on bus and car crash in Peterborough today.

The crash took place on Saturday December 1 at around 10am in Staniland Way in Werrington.

The crash involved a blue Ford and a Stagecoach bus, both of which left the road, the bus colliding with a tree.

All emergency services are at the scene.

Stagecoach East have said: "Due to an RTC at Werrington centre we are currently unable to serve around the Werrington bus way. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Details of exact injuries to those involved are not yet available but emergency workers at the scene said those involved were "lucky."

The scene of the bus crash in Peterborough. Photo: Terry Harris

