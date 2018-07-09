Diversion details for A1M motorists as road remains closed following serious crash near Peterborough

A diversion has been set up for motorists looking to avoid the serious crash on the A1M near Peterborough today.

A lorry and a car carrying five people have been involved in a crash closing the A1M northbound from Sawtry to Stilton - more details from the scene here.

Highways England have now set up the following diversion for motorists, following the hollow square sign.

From the A1 northbound exit slip road at Green End road roundabout take the 1st exit signed Coppingford, Monks Wood (B1043).

At the T-junction turn left- signed Monks Wood, The Alconburys (B1043).

Cross over the A1 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit signed Conington B1043.

Continue to the next roundabout and take the 2nd exit signed Conington B1043. At the next 2 roundabouts take the 2nd exits to continue along the B1043.

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit and cross over the A1M. At the A1M junction 16, rejoin the A1M northbound.