Disruption to Peterborough bus services due to works at Queensgate bus station

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
Bus passengers are being warned of disruption to bus services in Peterborough this weekend due to works at Queensgate Bus Station.

Works are taking place from Friday, July 18 until Sunday, July 20.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “Please be aware that due to essential repair works, the Bus Station (east side) will be closed over the weekend – Friday 18th till Sunday 20th July.

“Bus services will be temporarily relocated to Acland Street (behind Brewery Tap) for the weekend.

“Signage will be in place to help guide you.

“Services will resume from the main bus station on Monday 21st July. Thank you for your understanding while these important works take place.”

