Disruption on rail services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross
There is major disruption on railway services between Peterborough and London.
The disruption is expected to last for the rest of today (Monday, March 10).
Services impacted include Great Northern between Kings Lynn / Ely / Peterborough / Cambridge / Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross, and also between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate, and all LNER services to London Kings Cross – including those through Peterborough.
Thameslink services between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and also between Peterborough and Horsham
National Rail Enquiries said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and London, closing all lines. As a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, diverted or revised.
“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Tickets are being accepted on other routes.
For more information, visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/potters-bar-20250310/