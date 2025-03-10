Disruption on rail services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

LNER say disruption is expected until the end of the day (Monday)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is major disruption on railway services between Peterborough and London.

The disruption is expected to last for the rest of today (Monday, March 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services impacted include Great Northern between Kings Lynn / Ely / Peterborough / Cambridge / Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross, and also between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate, and all LNER services to London Kings Cross – including those through Peterborough.

Train services are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day

Thameslink services between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks, and between Cambridge and Brighton, and also between Peterborough and Horsham

National Rail Enquiries said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and London, closing all lines. As a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, diverted or revised.

“Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Tickets are being accepted on other routes.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/potters-bar-20250310/