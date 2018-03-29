Details for Flying Scotsman visit to Peterborough revealed

Have your say

Tickets for rides on the Flying Scotsman when it comes to Peterborough will go on sale next month.

The iconic locomotive will be visiting Nene Valley Railway between Saturday, September 29 and Monday, October 1 this year.

The Flying Scotsman

During the weekend, there will be opportunities for visitors to be able to ride on the train.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 am on Tuesday, April 10.

Tickets will cost £25 for adults and £13 for children for one round trip.

Nene Valley Railway’s popular Jolly Fisherman Fish and Chips service will also be operating, hauled by the locomotive.

There are six trips planned per day, with visitors only able to board the train at Wansford.

Nene Valley Railway are restricting people to seven tickets per transaction to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the experience.

Demand for tickets is expected to be very high, and they must be booked in advance.

The tickets will be available to buy at www.nvr.org.uk

The Flying Scotsman is coming to Nene Valley Railway as part of a national tour.

The Peterborough attraction was chosen after it stepped in to help when the locomotive suffered mechanical issues in Peterborough last year.

Work was carried out on the axles at Nene Valley Railway, and the train stayed in Peterborough for ten days while the vital repairs were carried out.

For more information about the Flying Scotsman, and where else in the country you can see the train, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/.