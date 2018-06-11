Delays on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to emergency repairs

There were delays on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey this morning due to emergency repairs which are ongoing.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers are working as quickly as possible to complete emergency repairs to an underground electricity cable on the A605, in the King’s Dyke area, to maintain reliable electricity supplies to local homes and businesses.

“To work in safety, two-way traffic lights are being used while this work is carried out and we apologise for any inconvenience our emergency works have caused.”

She added: “We have until June 15 to complete our repairs, but we always complete our work as quickly as possible.”