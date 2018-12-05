Delays on the A14 due to collision and rubberneckers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are delays on the A14 this morning following a collision. One lane is closed eastbound between Huntingdon and Godmanchester with traffic building. Police accident sign According to the AA delays are also building westbound due to “onlookers slowing to look at the accident on the opposite side”. A605 closed between Peterborough services and Elton after crash