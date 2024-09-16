Delays on the A1 after two people taken to hospital following crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delays have been reported on the A1(M) on Monday after a crash.
The incident involved just one car and took place along the A1(M) southbound at J15, between Sawtry and Alconbury.
National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays of up to half an hour.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 9.40am today (16 September) with reports of a collision on the A1(M) southbound at J15, Sawtry.
"One vehicle was involved.
"Two people have gone to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.”
More as we have it.