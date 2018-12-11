Delays on Peterborough’s Nene Parkway after crash

Motorists should expect delays on Peterborough’s Nene Parkway after a car crashed.

The single vehicle crash was just off the Thorpe Wood roundabout. One lane is said to be blocked with debris going onto the other carriageway.

Police accident sign

Police accident sign

Police were called to the scene at 10.23am.

More as we have it.