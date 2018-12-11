Delays on Peterborough’s Nene Parkway after crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists should expect delays on Peterborough’s Nene Parkway after a car crashed. The single vehicle crash was just off the Thorpe Wood roundabout. One lane is said to be blocked with debris going onto the other carriageway. Police accident sign Police were called to the scene at 10.23am. More as we have it. A47 closed after lorry and bus with children onboard collide