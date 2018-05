A crash involving a car and a lorry caused long delays for motorists on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called at just gone 9am on Wednesday May 2 with reports of a collision on the westbound Fletton Parkway involving a car and a lorry.

The crash took place on the slip road to Cardea between the Boongate and Hampton turn-offs.

Drivers were out of the vehicles on the arrival of oficers and there are not believed to be any injuries.