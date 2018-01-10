Delays on A47 near Sacrewell after lorry overturns into field

Motorists travelling on the A47 and Wansford face delays this afternoon after a lorry left the road and overturned in a field.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.40pm on Wednesday January 10.

A lorry has left the road and overturned into a field next to the A47 between Sacrewell Farm and the Sutton roundabout.

Ambulance crews attended the scene but nobody is seriously injured.

Motorists will face delays while recovery for the HGV is organised.

Part of the carriageway's crash barrier has also been damaged in the crash and will need Highways to repair before the road is fully clear.