Delays on A1 in Peterborough after five car collision

A five car collision is causing delays on the A1 at Wansford this morning. The crash happened on the southbound carriageway. Police were called at 7.50am. There are delays on the road No serious injuries have been reported. Motorists should give themselves longer to make their journey. A1 in Peterborough blocked near Wansford junction 'for some time'