Delays on A1 between Stamford and Colsterworth after four vehicle collision

Motorists face delays on the A1 after a four vehicle collision between Stamford and Colsterworth. The road is partially blocked northbound and there is slow traffic. There are delays in the area The collision was at the B668 Stretton/Greetham turn off. Officers are currently at the scene.