There were delays on the A1 by Wansford this morning after a car and an HGV collided.

One lane was closed northbound as recovery takes place.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police and the ambulance service were both at the scene.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car was reported to have been injured, but that details of the severity of the injuries were not currently available.

The road has now fully reopened.