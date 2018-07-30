Delays of an over an hour on A14 in Cambridgeshire following bridge strike

A crash which struck a bridge over the A14 in Cambridgeshire has caused delays of over an hour for drivers today.

The crash took place yesterday, Sunday July 29, when a vehicle hit one of the supports for a bridge over the A14.

Police were called to the crash at 6.21am to reports of the crash involving a grey BMW 420.

Three occupants decamped and started walking towards junction 23. The vehicle was recovered, but the occupants remain on the run.

Highways England officers have this afternoon closed one lane of the A14 westbound to carry out safeyy inspection work of the bridge.

One lane is shut between junction 23 and 24, Godmanchester to Huntingdon.

Police accident

Traffic is queuing back past Fenstanton, towards Bar Hill with delays of over an hour reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the occupants of the vehicle is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 94 of 29 July.