Delays due to temporary lights near A605

Temporary traffic lights have been installed near the A605 heading towards Cardea and Whittlesey.

The lights are just before the roundabout where you can turn right towards Cardea or head straight on to Whittlesey, and are in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, both this week and next.

The exploratory works are taking place before a new lane is installed next year on the A605 for people to turn right onto the B1095 towards Pondersbridge.

There is currently just a single lane in operation, meaning queues can form as cars wait to turn right onto the B1095.

There were delays of approximately 20 minutes today due to the temporary traffic lights.