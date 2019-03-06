Delays at Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge after ‘cars collide’

There are delays at Rhubarb Bridge after reports of cars colliding where current roadworks are taking place.

A collision is said to have taken place at the A47/A15 roundabout, meaning motorists are having to avoid both the lane closures and the stationary cars.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic in the area.

One lane is only open between 9.30am and 3.30pm due to a number of near misses to workers.

The project, which will see structural repairs made to the bridge, is being carried out by Skanska on behalf of the council and will run until winter 2019.

As well as the bridge repairs, pedestrian crossings are being installed at the slip roads, as well as an extra lane on the roundabout and upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals.

