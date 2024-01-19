Delays at junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road in Peterborough due to burst water main
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are delays at a busy Peterborough city junction today following a burst water main.
Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, after repairs were made last night.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: ““Our teams worked through the night to repair a burst water main at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road last night.
"Now the repair is complete, we just need to make the road safe to drive and walk on again. In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we work in this cold and icy weather, we’re working with Highways and we’ve installed 4-way lights.
"We’re expecting to remove these lights by the end of today (Friday 19). We know it’s inconvenient to have extra traffic in the city centre – thanks to our customers in Peterborough for bearing with us while we get things back to normal.”