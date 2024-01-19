Delays at junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road in Peterborough due to burst water main

Works set to be completed by the end of the day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are delays at a busy Peterborough city junction today following a burst water main.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, after repairs were made last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: ““Our teams worked through the night to repair a burst water main at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road last night.

It is hoped the road will be cleared later today

"Now the repair is complete, we just need to make the road safe to drive and walk on again. In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we work in this cold and icy weather, we’re working with Highways and we’ve installed 4-way lights.