A lorry carrying bales of mixed recycling has overturned on the A15 in Peterborough today, Thursday February 1.

The crash took place on Paston Parkway at 11.40am at the Gunthorpe roundabout.

No other vehicles were involved and police and fire are at the scene.

The driver was not injured in the crash and recovery of the vehicle is underway.

Poliec tweeted to say: "One lane still open but will need shutting later to allow recovery."