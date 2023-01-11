The final decision on the dualling of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton, which was due on Wednesday (January 11), has been delayed by over a month.

Before works to the area, which has been described as an accident blackspot, can commence a development consent order must be passed by the Department for Transport.

The government has now pushed back the decision until at least February 17.

A number of accidents have been reported between Wansford and Sutton- leading to the need for the dualling scheme.

The ministerial statement released on behalf of Huw Merriman MP said: “I have been asked by my Right Honourable Friend, the Secretary of State, to make this Written Ministerial Statement. T

“Under section 107(1) of the Planning Act 2008, the Secretary of State must make his decision within 3 months of receipt of the Examining Authority’s report unless exercising the power under section 107(3) to extend the deadline and make a Statement to the House of Parliament announcing the new deadline. The Secretary of State received the Examining Authority’s report on the A47 Wansford to Sutton Development Consent Order application on 11 October 2022 and the current deadline is 11 January 2023.

“The deadline for the decision is to be extended to 17 February 2023 to allow for further consultation on a number of outstanding issues and to allow sufficient time for the analysis of responses to the consultation.

“The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant development consent.”

In response, Chris Griffin, Programme Leader for National Highways in the East Region said: “We respect the decision to extend the deadline regarding the announcement of the development consent order (DCO) for the A47 Wansford – Sutton dual carriageway improvement scheme.

“Under our plans, we remain confident that significant improvements to both safety and congestion can be made to the A47 between Wansford and Sutton. This scheme, in combination with our other projects to increase capacity and the reliability of journeys on the A47, could also contribute a significant boost to the regional economy.

“We look forward to receiving the Secretary of State’s decision in due course.”

Current plans would see a new stretch of dual carriageway. which largely follows the existing A47 at the Wansford end, crossing to the north and running parallel to the existing A47 after the Scheduled Monument created.

There would also be a dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound to alleviate congestion at the junction.

The existing single carriageway for westbound traffic across the A1 bridge at Wansford wiould be kept the same. There will be a new southern arm coming from the eastern Wansford roundabout for the filling station and access to Sacrewell Farm.

The Nene roundabout would be relocated further to the west, close to the current Sutton Heath Road junction.

The village of Upton would access the A47 via Sutton Heath Road, joining at the new roundabout. The existing A47 would be kept for local access to Sutton village.

