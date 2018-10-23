Dashcam footage shows Peterborough driver narrowly missing disaster going the wrong way around roundabout into head-on traffic,

Have your say

This is the moment a motorist narrowly avoided disaster going the wrong way around a Peterborough roundabout into head-on traffic.

The footage was captured on the dashcam of Shujah Saklain on a busy Saturday afternoon, October 20.

The driver heading anti-clockwise around the busy Peterborough roundabout

The blue car ahead can clearly be seen approaching the roundabout from Eastfield Road before pulling onto the wrong side of the road and driving anti-clockwise around the junction before pulling off across oncoming vehicles into Crawthorne Road.

Shujah tweeted: "This guy just drove the wrong way on the roundabout on a busy Sat afternoon towards oncoming traffic #Dangerousdriving.

You can report dangerous driving to Cambridgeshire Police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-anti-social-driving or by calling 101.