This is the moment a pedestrian had a lucky escape as a Peterborough motorist performed a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at a busy junction.

Dashcam footage, captured by Shujah from Easy As A B C Driving School, shows the BMW overtake traffic at speed before changing lanes and narrowly missing a pedestrian crossing the road.

The footage was taken on Lincoln Road in Peterborough before the car makes a left hand turn into Bright Street.

The dashcam footage was also sent to Cambridgeshire Police.