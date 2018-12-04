Cyclist in serious condition in hospital after collision with lorry on A141 in Cambridgeshire

Have your say

A female cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a lorry on the A141 at Chatteris.

At around 12.30pm a white Scania HGV was involved in a collision with a cyclist outside the Poundstretcher store.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, received serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw the vehicle or cyclist prior to the incident, should call 101 quoting incident 192 of 3 December.