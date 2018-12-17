Cyclist in critical condition following crash at roundabout

Have your say

A man is in a critical condition following a crash between a car and cyclist yesterday.

At about 10.45am on Sunday, December 16, the cyclist, a man in his 70s, was involved in a collision with a Kia Venga on the roundabout linking Milton Road and Elizabeth Way.

Did you witness the crash?

The cyclist received serious injuries as a result of the collision and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The road was closed while officers conducted investigations at the scene and was re-opened at about 3pm.

Anyone who saw the collision should contact Sergeant Becky Jones by calling 101 quoting incident number CC-16122018-0149.