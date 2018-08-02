Crash shuts major Peterborough junction for nearly four hours after woman suffers stroke

A major Peterborough junction was shut for nearly four hours after a motorist suffered a stroke.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the two car collision at the junction of the A47 and A16 at 5.48pm on Wednesday, August 1.

The crash involved a Citroen C1 and a Nissan Qashqai.

A police spokesman said "One person suffered serious but not life threatening injuries", but the Peterborough Telegraph has since been informed a woman suffered a stroke during the incident and is now recovering.

The road was closed and not reopened until about 9.15pm