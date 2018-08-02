Crash shuts major Peterborough junction for nearly four hours after woman suffers stroke

The road was closed for more than three hours
The road was closed for more than three hours

A major Peterborough junction was shut for nearly four hours after a motorist suffered a stroke.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the two car collision at the junction of the A47 and A16 at 5.48pm on Wednesday, August 1.

The crash involved a Citroen C1 and a Nissan Qashqai.

A police spokesman said "One person suffered serious but not life threatening injuries", but the Peterborough Telegraph has since been informed a woman suffered a stroke during the incident and is now recovering.

The road was closed and not reopened until about 9.15pm