Crash on A142 in Cambridgeshire hospitalises 5 including children aged 1, 3 and 4

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following a serious collision between two vehicles on the A142 at Witchford on Sunday, January 20.

The collision at about 4pm involved a grey Ford Focus and a white Audi Q3.

The A142 was closed while police dealt with the collision

Travelling in the Ford Focus were two men, aged 61 and 30, and two boys aged three and one. The two men suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital, the three-year-old also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital and the one-year-old has been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

In the Audi Q3 was a 42-year-old woman, who was seriously injured and remains in hospital, and a four-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries and has been discharged.

All those involved are from Ely and the surrounding area and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the force control room on 101 and quote incident number 278 of Sunday (20 January).