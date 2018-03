Police are at the scene of a collision between Pondersbridge and Ramsey Mereside.

The crash was reported at around 5.46pm today, Wednesday March 28, and has taken place on Oilmills Road.

An HGV has left the road. No injuries are reported and the vehicle will be recovered.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

The scene of the collision. Photo: @fencops

