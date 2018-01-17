Crash blocking A1 at Stamford with 45 minute delays

A crash involving a lorry and a car blocked the A1 at Stamford this morning, Wednesday January 17.

The crash took place on the A1 Southbound carriageway near Carpenters Lodge, Burghley House at 7.10am.

Traffic travelling between Stamford and Wittering has been affected with delays of 45 minutes reported.

Queues are back to the turning for Pickworth.

Both lanes are now open again, but police tweeted: "slow traffic whilst we deal with this, #lookwhereyouaregoing please."

Nobody has been injured in the collision.