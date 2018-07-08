Crash between car and LGV closes A14 as police investigate

A crash between a car and a Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) has closed part of the A14.

The A14 spur between J23 (A141) Spittals interchange and A1M Alconbury is closed northbound following the collision at midnight.

Road closed

Cambridgeshire police are managing the incident at the scene and carrying out a collision investigation.

The road was closed in both directions before opening southbound at around 6am.

Diverted traffic northbound are advised to follow the “Hollow Diamond” symbol and follow the route below:

From the A14 northbound, exit the slip road at J23 (Spittals interchange), go onto the A14 west to Brampton Hut, continue westbound on the A14 through J22 to the A1/A14,J21 Brampton Hut Interchange, then at the A1/A14,J21 Brampton hut interchange take the fourth exit onto the A1 north, before continuing on the A1 north onto the A1M.

Road users travelling in the area are advised to allow additional time for their journeys

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101.