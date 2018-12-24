Couple killed in crash in Cambridgeshire named

Two people who died in a collision in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, December 9, have been named.

Alan Brown, 29, and Gabriela Trandafir, 29, both of Lilywhite Drive, Cambridge, were travelling along Brinkley Road in a Porsche Boxster at about 10.40am when they were involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Police accident

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw the vehicles in the build-up to it, should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 160 of 9 December.