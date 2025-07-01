Council takes steps to improve lives of residents and business owners as £3.4m transformation of Peterborough's Lincoln Road continues
At present, the area between Windmill Street and Searjeant Street is being transformed into a ‘vibrant, welcoming space for residents, businesses and visitors.’
The works are part of a multi-million pound scheme to regenerate Lincoln Road.
It will see construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.
Peterborough City Council has said that the total cost of the project will be £3.4 million – with £2.4m allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. Additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.
The works are set to last until Spring 2026 but this has caused traffic problems in the area and has affected many local businesses, who have raised concerns about residents getting access to their businesses.
In response, the council has designed a number of measures that it says it will implement to try and mitigate concerns.
These are:
- Widened pavements to give cafes and shops space to extend outside
- A new pedestrian crossing at Lincoln Road/Alma Road
- Electric vehicle charging points
- New bins, benches and cycle parking
A spokesperson for the city council said: “We hope it will encourage people to walk and cycle into the area more. Construction is expected to continue through to Spring next year.
“We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work to deliver these improvements.”