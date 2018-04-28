Concerns over change to bus route

A pensioner with walking difficulties whose local bus stop will no longer be served, is worried how she will be able to get out of her home in Lavenham Court, Botolph Green, off Oundle Road.

Mary Moorehead uses the 24 service which stops near her home.

However, the service is being amalgamated into the new X4 and will no longer use the stop, meaning the 73-year-old will have to walk with difficulty to Shrewsbury Avenue.

It will also make it harder for her to visit her friends in Oundle. Her son Andrew Hensley said: “The thought of losing touch with her friends is the worst thing.”

Mary said: “It is very disappointing that our local bus stop will no longer be served. As someone who has walking difficulties the nearest bus stop that will be served is simply too far for me to walk, and I simply can’t afford a taxi, so how am I supposed to get out and about? I know many other pensioners around here are in the same position as me.”

Steve Burd, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, said the bus stop at the Gordon Arms was withdrawn to “create a consistent routing”, but that the “vast majority” of existing service 23 and 24 routes between the city centre and Lynch Wood will retain their half hourly service.