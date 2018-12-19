Concern for man, missing after car overturns in crash on A151 near Bourne

Police are extremely concerned for a man who was involved in a collision this morning and cannot be found.

At 7:20am this morning, Wednesday December 19, officers were called to the A151, near to the vet’s surgery, Grimsthorpe, Bourne, to a report of an overturned car.

Have you seen missing man Jeremy Scrafton?

The driver of the car – Jeremy Scrafton – was not present at the vehicle when officers attended, and police are asking for help in locating him urgently.

Jeremy is described as a man in his 50s, and was travelling to York.

If anyone has seen him or believes they may know where he is, or saw the incident take place, please contact 101 immediately.