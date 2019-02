A collision is causing long delays on the A1 heading towards Peterborough.

Delays are building around Colsterworth for traffic looking to go southbound.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said the collision originally involved two vehicles but five were involved in total.

She said it happened on the A1 by Honey Pot Lane just before 2pm. Police are on the scene.

The AA is reporting delays of 17 minutes with traffic at an average speed of 10mph to 15mph.