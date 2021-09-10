Collision causes delays along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

A car hit the central barrier along Bourges Boulevard today (September 10).

At around 1:15pm, a car collided with the central barrier, close to Pets at Home, on Bourges Boulevard.

No one was injured in the incident and police are currently at the scene. While the recovery takes place, a lane on each side of the road will remain closed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.15pm today (September 10) with reports a car had collided with the central barrier on Bourges Boulevard outside Pets at Home in Peterborough.

“Police are currently at the scene, no injuries reported.

“One lane on each side of the road is closed while recovery takes place.”

This has caused delays and significant disruption to the bus service in the city.