Changes to Peterborough bus timetables agreed after £150k subsidy cut

Changes have been agreed to Peterborough bus timetables after the city council reduced its subsidy by £150,000.

The funding cut was approved by the cash-strapped Conservative-run council in December as part of the budget-setting process despite criticism from some opposition councillors.

A Stagecoach bus in Peterborough

The cut will save the authority £150,00 out of a current spend of £715,000 for subsidising commercially unviable bus routes.

Changes now agreed after speaking to Stagecoach, which runs the vast majority of bus services in Peterborough, will see changes soon to the 61 and 62 services after the council found on some of the routes there were very few or even no customers making journeys.

The 61 between Fengate and Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road will now have its 5.34am service, and all services after the one at 6.39pm, withdrawn.

The 62 between Werrington and Maxey will have the 5.09am, 7.55pm and 11.15pm services withdrawn.

The 60 and 63 services will remain unaffected.

