CCTV footage shows bus driver was 'not at fault' say Stagecoach, after serious double decker crash in Peterborough left several injured

CCTV footage shows the driver of a bus involved in a serious crash in Peerborough at the weekend was "not at fault", Stagecoach have said today.

Police were called at 10.06am on Saturday (1 December) with reports of a collision involving a bus and a Ford Fiesta in Staniland Way, Werrington.

Officers attended the scene, along with fire crews and representatives from the ambulance service.

Police reported that several people were treated for minor injuries.

Today, Monday December 3, Stagecoach has said that having reviewed CCTV footage from the double decker bus, which was in service on the number 1 route at the time of the crash, the company is happy their driver was "not at fault."

Ross Burton, Commercial Director at Stagecoach East, said: "According to CCTV footage, the bus driver was not at fault and the bus was proceeding correctly along the carriageway when the incident occurred.

The scene of the crash in Werrington on Saturday. Photo: Terry Harris

"The driver received minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to hospital for a check-up. No bus passengers required hospital treatment.”

The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place, but was re-opened at about 12.30pm.

