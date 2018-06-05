Car travelling the wrong way down A1 involved in five vehicle crash at Peterborough

A serious five vehicle crash took place on the A1 at Peterborough today after a car travelled the wrong way down the dual carriageway

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 11.24am on Tuesday June 5.

A1 Northbound carriageway RTC near Stibbington EMN-180506-130251009

Five cars were involved with four having left the road and entered a ditch.

The crash took place of the A1 southbound between the A47 and the A605 at Stibbington near the Stibbington diner.

Eyewitness Richard Crossan said one of the vehicles involved passed him going the wrong way down the carriageway at about 40mph.

A police spokesman has confirmed one of the vehicles was travelling northbound along the southbound carriageway at the time of the crash.

A1 Southbound carriageway RTC near Stibbington EMN-180506-130201009

No arrests have been made at this time and collision investigation work continues.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.