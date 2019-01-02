Car left on its side after ‘hitting parked car’ in Peterborough street

A car was left on its side on a Peterborough street with police believing it had collided with another car which was parked.

Cambridgeshire police were called to Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe at 6.02am on New Year’s Day.

Police news

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended the incident and found a car on its side which, it is believed, had hit a parked car.

“The driver of the car on its side, a man in his 20s, suffered slight but not serious injuries.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 385 of January 1, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”