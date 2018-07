A car left the road following a two car collision in Peterborough this morning, and hit a building.

Police were called just before 8am to the two car collision outside the Oxney Road travellers’ site.

The scene of the crash in Peterborough this morning

An Astra involved in the crash left the road and hit an outbuilding on the travellers site.

The road was cleared by 10am. Nobody was badly injured.

The other vehicle involved was a Renault Scenic.