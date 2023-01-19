A car has caused severe damage to a block of garages after crashing into a brick wall.

The crash happened at the junction of Hartwell Way and Edgcote Close in Westwood, Peterborough on Thursday (January 19).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said; “We were called at midday to Hartwell Way, as a car has gone into the garages.

The car crashed into the wall at around noon. Pic: Nanina Laurita

"Cross Keys Homes are sending a structural engineer so the vehicle will stay put for now.”

The police spokesperson said there were no injuries reported.

Earlier today, police said there were 10 crashes on Peterborough roads in the morning – after six were reported on Wednesday morning. Officers urged people to take care and drive to the conditions of the road while they were icy due to freezing temperatures.

Last week there were calls for action after a car crashed into a home in Dogsthorpe.