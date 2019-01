There was a shock for staff working at a pizza restaurant last night as a car crashed head first into the building.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa went into Papa Luigi Dial-a-Pizza in Lincoln Road, causing damage to the takeaway.

The Vauxhall Corsa crashing into Dial-a-Pizza

Police were alerted to the incident at 7.40pm.

Fortunately nobody was hurt and no arrests were made.