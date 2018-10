A car and lorry collision has blocked an entrance into Eye.

Police were called at 10.45am this morning to reports of a collision on the A47 at Parnwell, close to Eye Road.

Officers, together with paramedics, are currently on scene at the collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “The road into Eye is completely blocked due to the incident, which took place close to the A1139 McDonald’s roundabout. The vehicles are being recovered.

“Details of any injuries are unclear at this stage.”