Bus fares set to rise in Peterborough

Bus fares will rise in Peterborough from Sunday.

Stagecoach East has confirmed that single, day, weekly and monthly tickets will all increase.

Fares also rose last year except for online purchases, with Stagecoach stating that the extra revenue would cover “increased operating costs in an increasingly challenging environment.”

Stagecoach has not commented on this year’s rises.

The new bus fares see a:

. Single ticket increase from £2.60 to £2.80

. Day ticket increase from £4.30 to £4.50

. Week ticket increase from £14.50 to £15

. Monthly ticket increase from £56 to £57.60.

However, the Megarider Plus has been frozen.

The vast majority of bus services in Peterborough are commercial services operated by Stagecoach.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Peterborough City Council, Cllr Nick Sandford, said he wants to see action from Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer.

The mayor is in charge of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which has invested £150,000 in a strategic bus review.

The review is currently being worked on.

Cllr Sandford said: “The mayor has the powers to do what Sadiq Khan in London does, which is take on bus franchises which would mean he would determine what the public transport routes are, the frequency of buses and what the fares are.”

He added that “quite a lot of Peterborough has quite a frequent bus service,” but highlighted rural areas in particular which were less well served.

In early April the Travelchoice Centre kiosk in Queensgate Bus Station - which provided travel information for bus, coach and train services, as well as walking and cycling options - closed down after the cash-strapped council stopped subsidising it at a cost of £58,000 a year.

At the time Peterborough Pensioners’ Association chair Rita Young queried why Stagecoach could not fund the cost of the kiosk.

The question was put at the time by the Peterborough Telegraph to Stagecoach which did not respond.

Asked again this week if it wished to reply, Andy Campbell, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “The need for a kiosk has been reducing over time.

“The majority of our customers access information online through our website or app and, by last month, more than two million of our passengers across East Anglia had purchased their ticket on buses using our contactless touch-and-go technology.”

The services provided by the kiosk will now be available from the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

To see the list of price rises visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/regional-service-updates/east/peterborough.