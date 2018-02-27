Bus containing 45 school children crashes near Deeping St James as snow causes traffic chaos

A school bus containing 45 school children has collided with a car near Deeping St James this morning.

The 45 school children are being helped from their bus after it collided with a car and left Custom Road, between Frognall and Stowgate near Deeping St James at about 8.15am this morning.

Traffic chaos caused by crashes in south Lincolnshire this morning. Photo: 'Sheila Curtis

A police spokesman said: "None of the children are injured but they are obviously shocked. It will take some time to recover the bus and the road will be closed later to complete this. Emergency services are still at the scene dealing with this.

"We are also dealing with a collision involving four cars at Old Leake, Boston and we understand another two cars have left the road in very icy conditions. It is not thought that anyone has been injured in this collision.

"Since about 5.45am this morning we have dealt with 20 collisions. Drivers are urged to take care on the roads. Minor roads are icy and great care is needed."