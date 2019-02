Have your say

Buses have been diverted in Peterborough city centre due to a burst water main in Westgate.

The road has been closed.

Stagecoach services 1-2-5-36-37 are on diversion and will not be serving Broadway or Cowgate.

Stagecoach said customers should expect delays to the services.

More as we have it.

The burst water main in Westgate. Photo: Sukhi Dhamrait